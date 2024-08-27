Hamas command center located just minutes from central Israel destroyed in IDF drone strike

Smoke rises during an Israeli military raid at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the West Bank on July 9, 2024. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

IDF drone attack leaves five Hamas terrorists dead in command center in Tulkarem, just east of Israel’s densely populated center.

By World Israel News Staff

Five Hamas terrorists were killed in an IDF drone strike on a terrorist command and control center located just minutes away from Israel’s densely populated coastal plain overnight.

An IDF spokesperson said that a military drone hit a Hamas operations room inside a house in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp adjacent to the city of Tulkarem, located just east of the Green Line – which separates pre-1967 Israel from Judea and Samaria – and 11 miles east of the city of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast.

According to a report by the Palestinian Authority mouthpiece WAFA, locals reported hearing four explosions late Monday night.

On Tuesday, the official Telegram channel of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades – Hamas’ military wing – confirmed that five of the group’s terrorists had been killed in the strike.

The five terrorists were identified as Jibril Ghassan Jibril, Muhannad Kamal Qarawi, Adnan Ayser Jaber, Muhammad Alian, Muhammad Sheikh Yusuf.

In its statement, the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades dismissed claims of an impending large-scale IDF counter-terror sweep in Judea and Samaria, saying that any such effort would result in a “quagmire” for Israeli forces.

“The Brigades, while mourning the heroic martyrs, confirm that the Zionist entity’s talk about its imminent launch of a large-scale military operation in the West Bank will only be a new quagmire in which the defeated occupation soldiers will drown on all battlefronts.”

“The Brigades stress that the resistance in the West Bank is proceeding towards achieving all its goals of expansion and continuity in all its governorates, and of inflicting heavy losses on the enemy with all forms and means of resistance, God willing.”

Israeli forces have repeatedly struck terrorist cells operating out of Tulkarem since the October 7th invasion.

Last Thursday, three terrorists were eliminated in an IDF strike in Tulkarem.