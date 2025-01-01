Hamas rings in New Year with rocket fire on Israel’s south

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip fire on Israel’s south for sixth consecutive day; none hurt in attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip marked the arrival of 2025 by firing rockets at civilian communities in Israel’s south, as the clock struck midnight.

This is the second year in a row that Hamas rang in the new year by bombarding Israel. The attack occurred on the sixth consecutive day of rocket fire originating from the Strip.

According to the IDF, the two rockets were launched from the central Gaza Strip. One rocket was intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems, while the other struck an open area in Israel’s south.

The launches triggered sirens in the Western Negev city of Netivot and several nearby communities.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Hamas fired rockets at the Gaza adjacent-communities of Mivtahim, Ami’oz, and Yesha.

On Tuesday morning, the terror group launched a projectile that caused sirens to sound in kibbutz Nir Am, one of the communities devastated by the terror onslaught.

No casualties were reported from any of the attacks.

An hour after the launches at midnight, IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee published an evacuation warnings for residents of the al-Bureij in central Gaza on his official X account.

“Terrorist organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has been warned several times in the past,” Adaree wrote.

“For your own safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone.”

Last Saturday, Hamas fired two long-range rockets at Jerusalem, setting off sirens in the capital city and nearby suburbs.

Despite being severely battered by the IDF after some 14 months of fighting, Hamas has ramped up its attacks against Israel in recent days.

The uptick in launches comes on the heels of reports that negotiations for a hostage deal and ceasefire between Israel and the terror group have stalled.