Hamas under pressure from war-time losses, IDF bombings to soften hostage deal demands – report

Scene of Israeli rescue mission in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on June 8, 2024. (Khaled Ali/Flash90)

US intel officials say intercepted Hamas documents indicate the terror group has softened its terms for a hostage deal in response to pressure on the organization’s leaders fueled in part by the widespread destruction in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

The decision by Hamas leaders to soften their demands for a hostage deal were prompted at least in part by the destruction of Gaza cities during the ongoing war with Israel, multiple intelligence officials told The Associated Press, citing intercepted internal Hamas documents.

The report cited several officials in the Middle East and the United States who said that the severe devastation in the Gaza Strip caused by the nine-month war following the October 7th invasion of Israel has induced Hamas to soften its demands for a cease-fire agreement and hostage deal.

Over the weekend, Hamas appeared to drop its longstanding demand that Israel promise to end the war as part of any cease-fire deal.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted Israeli military pressure —including the IDF’s ongoing two-month offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah — which he argued compelled Hamas to soften its terms in negotiations.

Recent internal communications obtained by The Associated Press reveal messages signed by several senior Hamas figures in Gaza urging the group’s exiled political leadership to accept a cease-fire proposal pitched by President Joe Biden.

In the internal documents, dating from May and June, senior Hamas officials detailed the heavy losses the terror group has suffered on the battlefield and the destruction wrought in the war-ravaged territory. A Middle Eastern official cited by the report spoke on condition of anonymity to share the contents of internal Hamas communications.

However, the Hamas communiques also indicated divisions within the group and a readiness among top terrorists to reach a deal quickly, even if Hamas’ chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, remains hesitant.

American officials have refused to comment on the report, but a source familiar with Western intelligence said Hamas’ leadership understands its forces have suffered heavy losses, which has led Hamas to move closer towards a cease-fire deal.

Two American officials stated that the U.S. is aware of internal divisions within Hamas, adding that the divisions, the extensive destruction in Gaza, and the pressure from Egypt and Qatar all could have played a role in inducing Hamas to soften its terms.

Jihad Taha, a spokesman for Hamas, rejected reports of divisions within the organization regarding a possible ceasefire.

“The movement’s position is unified and is crystallized through the organizational framework of the leadership,” he said.