Hezbollah rocket hits Israeli Arab city, killing woman

MDA responders at the scene of a rocket impact in Shfaram which killed one Arab woman and wounded five others. (Twitter Screenshot)

By JNS

One Israeli was killed on Monday and five others were wounded when a Hezbollah terrorist rocket fired from Lebanon scored a direct hit on a building in the northern Arab city of Shfar’am, medical officials said.

The Magen David Adom medical emergency response group initially reported that one woman was seriously wounded after being trapped, while five others sustained light wounds in the attack on the structure.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said multiple rescue teams were deployed to the three-story building to search for additional victims.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, five projectiles were launched as part of the barrage.

“Interception attempts were made. Impacts have been detected,” the military announced in a post on social media.

6 פצועים בשתי זירות נפילה בשפרעם, בהם פצועה באורח אנוש@CBeyar https://t.co/zstBTwcNAx pic.twitter.com/myiO0rMB0X — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 18, 2024

Earlier on Monday, a 65-year-old woman was lightly wounded by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel’s Galilee.

A 34-year-old man was lightly injured in another barrage less than two hours later.

According to Magen David Adom, the woman was treated on the scene before being evacuated to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya along with another person suffering from anxiety.

The injured man was also transported to the same hospital, according to MDA, which said he suffered from “blast injuries.”

Hezbollah launched 30 rockets at the Upper and Western Galilee areas in the attack that injured the woman, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while the rest fell in open areas, the military said.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במרחבים הגליל העליון והגליל המערבי, זוהו כ-30 שיגורים שחצו משטח לבנון, חלקם יורטו והיתר נפלו בשטחים פתוחים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 18, 2024

Sirens continued to sound in northern Israel in the late morning and early afternoon hours, including in Arab al-Aramshe, Misgav Am, Margaliot and Kiryat Shmona.

Seventy-six people in northern Israel have been killed by Hezbollah cross-border rocket, missile and drone attacks since the start of the war, including 31 soldiers and six foreign citizens, according to the latest data provided by the Prime Minister’s Office, updated on Sunday.

In addition, 729 people have been wounded, including 497 civilians and 232 soldiers.

Of these, 29 civilians and 37 soldiers were severely injured; 63 civilians and 38 soldiers were moderately injured and 405 civilians and 157 soldiers were mildly injured.

Dozens of Hezbollah launchers, rockets, weapons destroyed

IDF forces operating in Southern Lebanon have located and destroyed dozens of multi-barrel launches, mortars, rocket caches and military equipment used in Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel over the past year, the military said on Monday.

The IDF highlighted the work of troops from the 226th Reserve Brigade, operating under the command of the 146th Division, in finding these launchers both above and below ground.

Troops also discovered and dismantled what the IDF said was an extensive underground terrorist facility, including weapons stockpiles, living quarters and a fully equipped and stocked kitchen.

Also found at the site were “combat equipment and operational maps, detailing Israeli settlements, ranges and plans, all ready for action,” according to the military.

“The troops are continuing to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon that Hezbollah used to plan and execute attacks against Israel.”

Lebanese official: 90-95% of Dahieh residents evacuated

A municipal leader from the Beirut area said on Monday that 90-95% of residents in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh south of the capital have evacuated due to warnings from Israel’s military, Ynet reported.

The Lebanese official added that significant destruction to the district has been reported, surpassing the damage seen during the month-long Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Israel has been waging a devastating aerial campaign against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon, including its stronghold of Dahieh south of Beirut.

According to Israeli estimates, the terror group has lost most of its arsenal to the ongoing strikes.

Then-defense minister Yoav Gallant said in late October that Hezbollah is estimated to have lost over 80% of its long-range rockets since the start of the war.

The IDF said on Nov. 12 that most of Hezbollah’s weapons storage sites and missile production facilities in Dahieh have been destroyed during the war, erasing two decades of buildup.