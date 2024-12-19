IAF strikes Yemen as Houthis fire missile at central Israel

Nine said killed in IAF bombing of Houthi-controlled ports, oil facilities.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli Air Force struck numerous Houthi-controlled assets in Yemen, including major ports and oil sites, during the early hours of Thursday morning, as the terror group launched a ballistic missile that triggered sirens throughout central Israel.

The IAF said in a statement that it “conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa.”

According to the IAF, jets were already en route to Yemen when the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at 2:30 AM that sent at least 2 million Israelis into bomb shelters.

Although the missile launched at Israel was intercepted, shrapnel from the projectile caused extensive damage in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

A school in the Ramat Efal neighborhood was apparently struck by a large piece of debris, causing a building to collapse. There were no casualties.

The sites struck by the IAF include three major ports in the Hodeida area, which had previously been targeted by Israel following a deadly Houthi-launched drone attack in July 2024.

“Attacking these targets harms the terrorist authorities by preventing the exploitation of infrastructure for military and terror purposes, including transferring Iranian weaponry to the region,” the military said.

“The long arm of Israel will reach you,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said. “Whoever lifts a hand will have it severed. Whoever strikes [us], will be struck many times over.”

Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated news outlet, reported that nine people were killed in the overnight bombing.

Seven were said to have been killed at the Port of Salif, while another two were killed at the Ras Issa oil refinery.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Israel.

On December 16th, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at central Israel, which was intercepted. That attack caused no damage or injuries.

Since November, the Houthis have fired around a dozen explosive drones and missiles at Israel.

On December 9th, an explosive drone impacted an apartment building in Yavne, causing extensive damage but no casualties.