IDF intercepts Houthi and Iraqi drone over southern Israel

By World Israel News and JNS

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported multiple incidents involving drones launched toward Israel from various locations.

On Thursday, the IDF intercepted a drone launched by Houthi terrorists from Yemen over the Red Sea. The drone, which was targeting Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat, did not cross into Israeli airspace, according to the military.

Earlier that day, air-raid sirens were triggered in several cities near the Gaza Strip, including Ashkelon, Sderot, and Netivot, following reports of a suspected drone. However, the IDF later stated that the incident was under investigation and might have been a false alarm.

In another development, the Israeli Air Force intercepted an attack drone launched “from the east” into southern Israel. The term “from the east” is commonly used to indicate an attack originating from Iraq.

This drone did not trigger alarms per standard protocol, and no injuries were reported.

These incidents follow a series of drone attacks targeting Israel in recent weeks. On Monday, a blast in a residential high-rise building in Yavne, northeast of Ashdod, was confirmed to have been caused by a drone launched from Yemen.

On November 17, another drone intercepted over central Israel entered Israeli airspace from the east. The interception led to an impact near Moshav Kfar Hanagid, close to Yavne, where a fire, apparently caused by an interceptor fragment, was subsequently extinguished.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias, has been conducting daily drone attacks on Israel since the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Similarly, Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have launched numerous drones and missiles targeting Israel over the past year, aligning with their support for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.