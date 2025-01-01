Illegal Palestinian resort threatens ancient Jewish palaces

Ruins of a Hasmonean winter palace outside of Jericho. (Wikipedia)

Watchdog group warns that illegal Palestinian land grabs in Samaria are threatening archeological site featuring the ancient palaces of the Hasmonean dynasty.

By World Israel News Staff

A priceless archeological site, dating back two thousand years to the Hasmonean dynasty, is endangered by illegal Palestinian land grabs and unauthorized construction in Israeli-controlled portions of Samaria, a watchdog group warned.

According to a report by the Regavim organization, which monitors illegal construction in the Arab sector, the archeological complex between Jerusalem and Jericho known as the Hasmonean Palaces is being encroached upon by Palestinian Arab construction in the area.

Of particular concern is the expansion of an illegal Palestinian holiday resort.

The resort’s sprawling complex, which includes luxury villas, an events compound, a swimming pool, and high-end guest accommodations, looms over the historical remains, sparking outrage among preservationists and community leaders.

Situated near Nachal Prat (Wadi Qelt), the Hasmonean Palaces site is of profound historical and cultural significance.

The area once served as the winter retreat for the Hasmonean royal family and features an array of archeological treasures, including one of the oldest synagogues ever discovered, ritual baths, and luxury amenities that exemplify the grandeur of the era.

For archaeologists and historians, the site offers a unique window into Jewish life and governance during the Second Temple period.

Over the past several years, state-owned lands in Area C – under full Israeli control – near the palaces have been subjected to significant unauthorized construction.

Palestinian contractors have illegally built numerous luxury apartments and accompanying facilities, culminating in the establishment of the holiday resort, which is actively marketed on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Regavim described the situation as “ruthless” Palestinian takeover, warning that the site’s legacy is being sacrificed for commercial gain.

“A dream vacation at the expense of history,” the group decried in a statement.

While some structures, including concrete fences, were demolished following complaints three years ago, construction has since resumed unchecked. Access to the archeological site is now obstructed, further exacerbating the crisis.

Efforts to halt this illegal development face significant challenges, with local authorities struggling to enforce land-use regulations.

Meanwhile, archaeologists and cultural preservation advocates urge swift action to safeguard the Hasmonean Palaces site from further damage, emphasizing its irreplaceable value to Jewish history and global heritage.

“The Palestinian Authority encourages and orchestrates Arab annexation of Area C – using methods that are trampling and destroying magnificent, unique heritage sites, the physical record of history that is a cultural and scientific asset of the Jewish people and the entire world,” said Binyamin Regional Council mayor and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz.

“The Civil Administration must enforce the law more rigorously and put an end to this travesty. It is inconceivable that the Jewish people abandon their national historical property in this way. We must re-establish our presence here, settle and stay here forever.”