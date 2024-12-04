In major reversal, Australia calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Judea, Samaria

Ending nearly quarter century of policy, Australia backs UN resolution demanding Israel withdraw from all of Judea and Samaria, along with eastern Jerusalem, and establish Palestinian state including Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

Australia’s mission to the United Nations broke with nearly a quarter center of policy Tuesday night to vote in favor of a United Nations resolution demanding Israel halt all settlement activity in Judea and Samaria, and to withdraw completely from the area, as well as Jerusalem, and to agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The resolution was passed in the UN General Assembly Tuesday night by a margin of 157 to 8, with 7 abstentions, with Israel, the U.S., Hungary, and Argentina among the dissenters.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Australia had hitherto refused to back such measures at the United Nations, alternating between abstaining and openly opposing resolutions.

From 1996 to 2000, however, the Howard government voted in favor of such measures.

The Australian government, under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, refused to back a similar resolution in September, with Australia’s delegation abstaining.

Now, however, Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s office said that Canberra decided to back the measure, believing its vote in favor could “contribute to peace and a two-state solution.”

James Larsen, Australia’s ambassador to the United Nations, defended the about-face, calling Palestinian statehood the “only hope” for peace in the Middle East.

“A two-state solution remains the only hope of breaking the endless

cycle of violence – the only hope to see a secure and prosperous future for

both peoples.”

The decision to back the resolution drew fire from Australian Jewish groups and the center-right Liberal party.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton castigated the move, accusing Prime Minister Albanese of having “sold out” Australia’s Jewish population in favor of far-left voters.

Last month, Australia sparked out controversy, and drew criticism from the Israeli government, after it refused to grant an entry visa to former Israeli government minister Ayelet Shaked, citing her stances on the Gaza war and Palestinian statehood.