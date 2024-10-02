Iran’s Ayatollah and Dutch lawmaker spar – in Hebrew

Leader of the Netherlands’ largest political party excoriates Iran’s supreme leader in a Hebrew tweet, after Iran launches massive ballistic missile barrage at Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Dutch lawmaker ripped Iran’s supreme leader Tuesday in Hebrew, hours after the Shi’ite cleric posted his own message in Hebrew, following the Islamic republic’s massive ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Geert Wilders, founder of the Party for Freedom (PVV) and leader of the party’s delegation in the Dutch House of Representatives, took aim at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tuesday night, penning a riposte in Hebrew via X/Twitter, after Khamenei published a message lauding terror attacks against Israel.

On Tuesday, Iranian forces launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel, the second major direct strike by Iran on the Jewish state, following a combination ballistic missile and drone attack in April.

A majority of the incoming missiles were either shot down or landed in open areas, with the single fatality, a Palestinian construction worker, occuring in the Palestinian Authority city of Jericho.

Shortly after the attack, Khamenei, the 85-year-old spiritual leader and head of state of Iran, published a comment on his X/Twitter account in Hebrew.

“With God’s help,” Khamenei wrote, “the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime.”

An hour later, Wilders responded in kind, penning a Hebrew retort on X/Twitter.

“You are a psychopath, a dangerous maniac, a sick person who will lose because logic, democracy and freedom will win and we will always support Israel.”

Wilders, a long-time critic of multiculturalism and large-scale Islamic immigration to the Netherlands, has long expressed support of Israel, having visited the country dozens of times and living in the Jewish state for several years in his youth.