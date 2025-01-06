Iran’s illegal oil exports quadruple under Biden’s watch

Conservative estimates place the value of crude oil and condensate exports at $135 billion during Biden’s term, with an additional $25 billion from fuel oil exports.

By Jewish Breaking News

A damning investigation by oil tanker tracking firms has exposed the spectacular collapse of Iran sanctions under President Joe Biden, with the Islamic Republic managing to export an astronomical 2 billion barrels of oil during his presidency.

Data from commodity intelligence firm Kpler reveals the full scope of Biden’s policy failure.

When he took office in January 2021, Iran’s daily oil exports were constrained to under 400,000 barrels, in large part due to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy. By last year, that number had exploded to 1.6 million barrels per day.

The regime’s sanctions-busting operation has also grown increasingly sophisticated.

United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) identified 132 new vessels joining Iran’s “ghost fleet,” bringing the total number of tankers involved in their illegal enterprise to 477.

While UANI’s intelligence led to over 330 flag revocations and helped the U.S. government finally designate 139 vessels for sanctions, it comes as too little, too late, with Iran exporting 587 million barrels in 2024 alone.

Conservative estimates place the value of crude oil and condensate exports at $135 billion during Biden’s term, with an additional $25 billion from fuel oil exports.

However, experts note to Iran International that steep discounts of $10-30 per barrel are being offered to China which eagerly gobbles up 91% of Iran’s illicit exports.

Even more troubling, Iran’s oil revenue flows through an opaque system of cash payments and barter arrangements with China, making it nearly impossible to track how these billions may be funding the regime’s nuclear program and regional terror proxies.

Approximately $1 billion worth of oil is being held in China’s Dalian Port. Russia is also helping to prop up the Iranian regime.

Last month, President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat to coordinate support on evading sanctions in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

“We held talks with the Russian President. They lasted about an hour. We discussed once again the agreements and contracts that we have signed with Russia. We have a constructive interaction. We agreed to speed up the implementation of projects in the fields of gas, road and railway construction, water desalination, and other projects in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, and electricity supply,” Pezeshkian’s press service said in a statement.