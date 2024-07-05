Israel-Arabs arrested for providing weapons to terror groups

Police and the Shin Bet seized a large amount of ammunition, a pipe bomb, an M16 rifle, a Carlo rifle, a gun, and an explosive device.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces arrested three Israeli-Arabs suspected of providing guns and explosives to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

The suspects, Yazen Saifi, Ibrahim Yaaqaba, and Dia Tayya, are all residents of Qalansawe, located in what is known as the Arab Triangle, an area of Israel’s coastal plain with a concentration of Arab municipalities.

Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) seized a large amount of ammunition, a pipe bomb, an M16 rifle, a Carlo rifle, a gun and an explosive device in the home of one of the suspects.

Residents of Israel’s coastal Sharon region recently told The Press Service of Israel that residents of Qalansawe were constantly traveling back and forth to the nearby Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem.

“Arab Israelis like those from Qalansawe are constantly entering the PA. You don’t have to be a genius to understand what kind of intelligence they are receiving,” Nir Bazak, a resident of the nearby community of Sha’ar Efraim told TPS-IL.