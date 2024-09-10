Israel barring Palestinian Authority chief from Gaza – report

Egypt reportedly gives green light to Mahmoud Abbas to visit Gaza Strip – so long as Israel approves his entry, which Jerusalem has thus far refused to do.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is barring the chairman of the Palestinian Authority from visiting the Gaza Strip – part of a bid by the P.A. to bolster its standing in the coastal enclave as a prelude to restoring control over the area – Kan Reshet Bet reported Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the Palestinian Authority has sought the assistance of Egypt in securing P.A. chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing on the Sinai-Gaza border.

Citing a foreign Arab diplomat, the P.A. also reached out to Israel to facilitate Abbas’ visit.

Egypt reportedly responded to the Palestinian Authority’s request by expressing a willingness to cooperate, on condition that Israel approves the P.A. chief’s visit.

Cairo also said that it would be willing to open the Rafah Crossing, which has been closed with few exceptions since the war began on October 7th, to enable Abbas and his entourage to enter from the Egyptian border.

The Egyptian government reportedly backs Abbas’ visit as part of its overall policy of backing the Palestinian Authority’s bid to restore its control over the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority governed most of the Gaza Strip from the P.A.’s formation in 1994, and ruled over all of Gaza from Israel’s withdrawal in 2005 until 2007, when Hamas seized control of the Strip.

Following the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th, the P.A. has demanded that Israel return control over Gaza to it.

The Biden administration has endorsed the P.A.’s position; on condition Ramallah undertakes significant political reforms.

Egypt has protested Israel’s plans to retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, including the Rafah area, even after the current war.