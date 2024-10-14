Israeli air strike eliminates Hezbollah anti-tank rocket chief

The commander, identified as Muhammad Kamal Naim, was killed in an airstrike in the southern Lebanese area of Nabatia.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israel Defense Forces says it eliminated the commander of the anti-tank system of Hezbollah’s Radwan Unit in the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Monday.

The commander, identified as Muhammad Kamal Naim, was killed in an airstrike in the southern Lebanese area of Nabatia. The IDF said he was responsible for planning and carrying out numerous attacks, including firing anti-tank rockets into northern Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force destroyed rocket launchers used in attacks on northern and central Israel, triggering alerts in the Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara areas and across northern Israel. Some of the rockets were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

The barrage followed Hezbollah’s Sunday night drone strike on an army base in the central Israeli area of Binyamin. Four soldiers were killed and 58 injured when the UAV struck a dining hall where soldiers were eating dinner.

According to an initial army assessment, two UAVs were initially identified heading towards the base from the Mediterranean. One was shot down by the Navy off the coast of Nahariya. The second was flying at a low altitude and air defense systems may have thought it too was intercepted.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.