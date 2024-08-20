Israeli female hostages don’t matter to UN – Foreign Ministry

Four of the female hostages still held by Hamas (Photo: X)

The UN Women X account posted multiple stories about the struggles of women in Gaza, while ignoring sexual violence on October 7th and the abuse of Israeli female hostages still in captivity.



By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Foreign Ministry blasted the United Nations Women account on social media platform X for repeatedly tweeting about the rights of women in Gaza, while largely ignoring the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and ignoring the plight of Israeli Jewish women who have been held by the group for more than 10 months.

“We checked the @UN_Women tweets from December 2023 until August 2024. How many posts focused on Israeli women? One and a half,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on its official X account.

The ministry noted that there were 337 tweets on the UN Women account in that time frame, and 69 of them were focused on Gaza and Palestinian women, including “52 personal stories of women in Gaza.”

But, the ministry noted, there was “not a single story about an Israeli woman or a photo of one of the women who were abducted by Hamas, or the mothers of young Israeli women who are held by Hamas.”

The tweet continued with a “stark reminder” that there are still 15 young Israeli in Hamas captivity.

The account noted that UN Women’s Executive Director Sima Bahous had not “said a word” about a shocking video, which depicted bloodied and bruised female soldiers being threatened with rape as they were abducted from their army base by terrorists.

“It seems that Israeli women simply don’t matter to them,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Many Israeli and Jewish groups have noted the silence of feminist groups regarding the sexual violence during the October 7th terror onslaughts, along with the apparent lack of concern for Israeli female hostages.

“Calling out rape and sexual violence should be non-political. It should be non-controversial. It’s unprecedented to see the lack of response for something so horrific,” Naomi Lerer of Noa Girls, a UK charity providing mental health care to Jewish teens in the UK, told the Jewish Chronicle.

“It doesn’t matter what your views are on Gaza and on the two-state solution. None of that should matter. And we shouldn’t have to prove what happened. The evidence was overwhelming, and yet still the deafening silence.”