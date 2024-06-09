Israeli war planes hit Hezbollah following rocket fire

Last week, fires caused by Hezbollah rockets burnt more than 2,500 acres of forest in the Upper Galilee and Golan.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning and overnight as the terror group fired more rockets at the Upper Galilee over the last 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Sunday morning airstrikes targeted terror infrastructure in the southern Lebanese areas of Aitaroun and Rab al-Thalathine, and a rocket launcher in Houla.

The IDF detected numerous launches on Sunday morning crossing into Israeli territory and falling in open areas around Kibbutz Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee.

Anti-tank rockets fired by Hezbollah on Saturday night targeted Misgav Am and Kibbutz Malkia. According to the IDF, rockets hit kibbutz structures, while shrapnel sparked brushfire which fire crews extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Israeli artillery struck the source of the launches.

On Saturday night, Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in the southern Lebanese villages of Chihine, Zibqin, Hanine, and Houla, as well as a Hezbollah structure in Markaba where several terrorists were identified entering.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Aitaroun and terror infrastructure in the area of Khiam. Israeli tanks also fired on a Hezbollah military structure in Kfarkela.

Israeli artillery struck additional targets in Kfarchouba, Kfarkela, Houla and Kfarhamam to remove threats, the IDF said.

Around 60,000 Israelis living in northern communities were forced to evacuate in October when the Hezbollah terror organization began daily rocket and drone attacks. Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. Since October 7, the Hezbollah attacks have killed 10 civilians and 14 soldiers.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.