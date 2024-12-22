Jerusalem residents indicted for spying for Hezbollah during war

Security and rescue forces at the scene of an explosive device explosion in southern Tel Aviv, August 18, 2024. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Two Jerusalem residents were indicted on Sunday for providing information to Hezbollah during the recent war.

According to the indictment, Abd al-Salam, 33, and Ta’ar Asili, 35, were in contact with a woman named Dania via a WhatsApp group.

Despite realizing she was affiliated with Hezbollah, Salam and Asili continued to share information with her.

Salam is accused of sending photos from Caesarea, while Asili reportedly shared news articles about Israel and its security situation.

The defendants were also instructed to contact a senior Hezbollah intelligence operative known as “Al-Hajj.” Asili allegedly purchased a new SIM card for this purpose but refused a request to photograph the Metula area.

The indictment further accuses Al-Salam of being photographed with a weapon during a visit to Jenin, an area controlled by a local authority called “Abu Harb.” He faces additional charges for attempting to carry a weapon without a permit.

On Thursday, a Nazareth teen. Muhammad Saadi, 19 was charged with having repeated contact with the Lebanon-based terror group for several years and making several attempts to join its ranks.

Saadi is also accused of communicating with Hezbollah’s television station, Al-Manar, providing photos and videos.

When Hezbollah began launching daily rocket and drone attacks after Hamas’s October 7 attack, Saadi allegedly transmitted missile impact locations, aircraft movements, and the positioning of Israeli military units.