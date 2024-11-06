Jewish groups applaud Trump, hope he will stay focused on Israel, fighting Jew-hatred

‘We congratulate President Donald J. Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and all the candidates who won last night,’ stated Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

By JNS

American Jewish organizations congratulated former President Donald Trump on his election as the 47th U.S. president.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations congratulated Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), the vice-president elect, and wished them “the best as the transition process begins and the two prepare to assume office on January 20, 2025.”

“We trust that the new administration will work diligently to combat antisemitism and advance the bilateral U.S.-Israel relationship by building on accomplishments from President Trump’s first term including the historic Abraham Accords,” stated Harriet Schleifer and William Daroff, chair and CEO respectively of the umbrella group.

“We also congratulate Vice President Kamala Harris on a hard fought and spirited campaign and we wish her the very best,” the Conference of Presidents leaders stated.

They added that the forthcoming Trump administration “will have no time to lose in addressing the many challenges the country faces at home and abroad.”

“Whether it is confronting the threat of a bellicose Iran and its nuclear aspirations, Israel’s just war against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror proxies or the domestic battle against antisemitism and other forms of hate, President-elect Trump will have to grapple with a host of issues of great import to our community,” they stated.

“We stand ready to provide our help, counsel and prayers, in the hope that the new administration’s success will be the entire country’s.”

The Jewish Federations of North America congratulated Trump and Vance. ” Jewish Federations will always work tirelessly to ensure that our Jewish communities flourish. At this challenging moment in our history, we look forward to working with the new administration and Congress to promote our values, fight antisemitism, secure our community and maintain steadfast support for Israel,” it stated.

“After a divisive election, we are working to unite our community at our Stand Together event in Washington, D.C., this Sunday, and set the Jewish communal agenda for the coming year at our General Assembly immediately after,” it added.

The American Jewish Committee also congratulated Trump. “AJC looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and his administration on the domestic and foreign policy concerns that are AJC’s advocacy priorities,” stated Ted Deutch, the nonprofit’s CEO.

“AJC worked effectively with the previous Trump administration, particularly on efforts to advance Israel’s regional integration—including the Abraham Accords,” Deutch added.

“AJC strongly supported America’s long-overdue recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and welcomed President Trump’s December 2019 executive order to strengthen efforts to combat antisemitism on college and university campuses.”

“We look forward to reengaging the incoming administration on these critical areas of work,” he stated.

“We congratulate President Donald J. Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and all the candidates who won last night,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

“We look forward to working with the incoming administration, Congress and all elected officials in pursuit of our 111-year-old mission—to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

“We remain steadfastly committed to that timeless mission as we fight the torrent of antisemitism sweeping our society along with all forms of hate and extremism—offline and online, on campuses and in schools, in the U.S. and around the world,” Greenblatt added.

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, “proudly” congratulated Trump and Vance “on their overwhelming election victory as the next U.S. president and vice President, winning both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.”

“This victory can be considered a mandate from the American people,” Klein said. “President Trump and VP-elect Vance are extraordinary friends of Israel and the Jewish people.”

The Union for Reform Judaism stated that Trump had won. “We hope and pray that he will be a president for all Americans, advancing the principles of democracy, justice and commitment to rule of law that have been sources of strength for our nation throughout its history,” the URJ stated.

“We stand ready to join with the new administration and Congress on any efforts to protect ‘the orphan, the widow and the stranger,’” the URJ added.

“We will be allies to any serious effort to combat antisemitism. We will champion a strong U.S.-Israel relationship that fosters democracy and security for the Jewish state while upholding the rights and well-being of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

It also criticized Trump for several of his policies and statements.

The leadership of the Orthodox Union congratulated Trump and said, “with campaigning now over, we look forward to working with all Americans to mend the divisions in our society and bring the country together to overcome the current challenges we face.”

The OU “looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on matters of critical importance to our community, including effectively combating the surge of antisemitism in America, further strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and defeating Hamas and Hezbollah, thwarting Iran’s malign activities, expanding educational opportunity and choice for all American children and defending America’s ‘first freedom’ of religious liberty,” the OU stated.

It also congratulated “the many candidates who were elected and re-elected to the United States Senate and House of Representatives. We look forward to working closely with our congressional friends in both parties in the service of our country and to achieve shared priorities and values.”

The Conservative Judaism movement didn’t appear to issue a comment.

Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld, president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, which represents more than 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis, congratulated Trump.

“We applaud the efforts of both candidates to reach out to our community, and note that Mr. Trump garnered record Jewish support, not only from Orthodox Jews, who supported him by an overwhelming margin, but from most voters who, when surveyed, placed concern for Israel and rising antisemitism in the U.S. high on their list of priorities,” Schonfeld stated.

“We hope that Mr. Trump will further his previous steps to fight antisemitism on campus and in American society, and continue his visionary efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.”