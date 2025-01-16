Jihad must have no place in the West

Israeli security and rescue forces and the scene of a Terror shooting attack on road number 4 near Yavne, October 15, 2024. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

Political Islam, support for Islamic terrorism, and incitement to jihad — Islamic holy war — need to be squarely faced and defeated.

By Guy Millière, Gatestone Institute

The jihadist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on January 1, 2025, in which 14 people were murdered by an American who converted to Islam and became an Islamist, should come as no surprise.

This was not the first time that a jihadist in the United States or Europe had attacked in “vehicular jihad.” The Islamic State (ISIS) appears to have “encouraged” it in 2010. ISIS even recommended that to cause “maximum carnage,” it be used preferably in “pedestrian only” sites.

In the US, jihadist attacks, vehicular and other, include 9/11/2001, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Fort Hood slayings, and the New Orleans attack (for more, see Appendix 1).

In Europe there have been at least 15 vehicular jihad attacks, including two on Christmas markets in Germany; one in Nice, France on July 14, 2016, and more in France, Spain, the UK, and Sweden.

There have also been countless non-vehicular jihadist attacks there, including the London Underground attacks of 2005, the slaughter at the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and the mass murder at Bataclan Theater, among many others (see Appendix 2).

In Israel, jihadist attacks, including vehicle-rammings, missiles and drones, bombings, shootings, stabbings, and rock-throwing have been a daily way of life for more than 100 years.

There were nearly 20,000 terrorist attacks in 2024 alone, according to data from the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Every time a jihadist attack takes place, the mainstream media often react the same way: the attack is described as “horrific,” often presented as “heinous and cowardly.”

The terrorists are described by their neighbors as nice and quiet people, or suffering from some mental or drug-related disorder. Commentators describe them as “radicalized,” without ever using the word “Islam”.

That the attacks are jihadist is rarely mentioned, or only briefly. Then everything gets forgotten until the next jihadist attack.

Radical Islam does not “forget”. It is on the offensive almost everywhere, every day, every minute.

Western authorities and media always seems to shy away from three essentials: honesty (telling the public all the facts), prevention, and the need for harsh measures.

In terms of prevention, the Biden administration, since January 2021, has released 10.8 million possibly unvetted illegal immigrants into the United States, including at least 1.7 million “gotaways” about whom we know — plus others about whom we do not know.

A House Judiciary Committee report from August 2024, states that 375 illegal aliens on the U.S. government’s terrorist watch list were apprehended at the border, and several released into the country.

The report also notes that “The terrorist threat to the homeland has skyrocketed”. The “transnational criminal organization” Tren de Aragua, for instance, which originated in the prisons of Venezuela, has so far set up bases in at least 18 states, and is considered “a major player in the criminal underworld”.

For the Biden administration, the fight against terrorism seems never to have been a priority.

The administration has always had targets other than terrorists, such as Roman Catholics who attend Latin Mass; parents who protest men in women’s locker rooms; demonstrators who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, while police held the doors open for them, and “white supremacists,” whom President Joe Biden called the “most dangerous terrorist threat” to the nation.

On August 26, 2022, in Bethesda, Maryland, Biden designated his main enemy, the “MAGA Republicans” as “a threat to our very democracy” and as dangerous people resorting to “political violence”, while neglecting even to mention the Black Lives Matter “Summer of Love” in 2020, which destroyed at least $2 billion of property and killed several people.

Just a few weeks ago, December 12, 2024, after months of protests that incited hatred of Israel and Jews — in major American cities and on university campuses, where Jewish students and professors were threatened and sometimes assaulted — the Biden administration put in place a National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate, and reported that “threats against American Muslim and Arab communities have spiked” and that “Muslim and Arab students, faculty, and staff, have been subject to violence, discrimination, hate, harassment, bullying, and online targeting.”

In many American universities, tenured professors have openly supported radical Islam for years, described Hamas as a liberation movement, supported terrorism, shown their hatred of the United States and brainwashed students.

Radical imams in many US mosques have incited their followers to hate and even murder Jews, and appear to be trying to legitimize jihad.

Masjid Bilal, the mosque frequented by New Orleans terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar, issued a statement on January 1 urging worshipers not to talk to police and to direct whoever might ask questions to the Islamic Society of Greater Houston and to the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR), an organization whose leaders will not condemn Islamic terrorism, and which the United Arab Emirates has designated a terrorist organization.

Despite what CAIR is, the Biden administration has consulted it several times to define its positions on anti-Semitism.

It is fortunate that jihadist terrorist attacks have not been more frequent in the United States, where the situation is not nearly as deadly as in Western Europe.

Journalist Melanie Philips notes that myopia about the topic of jihadist attacks is widespread and “derives from a refusal by the Western establishment to acknowledge that Islamic radicalism is rooted in Islamic theology.”

Too many members of Western elites, she adds, “parrot the claim that Islam is a ‘religion of peace'”; fail to mention that the history of Islam “identifies it as a religion of war and conquest”, and that “the faithful who interpret these words literally regard it as a religious duty to conquer and Islamize the non-Islamic or not-Islamic-enough world”.

The results have been visibly gruesome, political Islam, support for Islamic terrorism, and incitement to jihad — Islamic holy war — need to be squarely faced and defeated.

It is hoped that the Trump administration will allow no place for jihad in the US or the West.

Appendix 1: The United States

Vehicular jihadist attacks:

In the US, on November 28, 2016, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a Somali refugee, drove his car into the courtyard of Ohio State University in Columbus and wounded 13 people.

On October 31, 2017, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbek national who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, drove a rented pickup truck into cyclists and runners on the “Highline,” a Hudson River park in Lower Manhattan, murdering eight people and wounding 13.

On May 21, 2024, Asghar Ali, a Pakistani immigrant yelled “I’m gonna kill all the Jews” and tried to run over Orthodox Jewish children and a rabbi outside a Brooklyn school; fortunately, there were no casualties.

Non-vehicular jihadist attacks:

U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan murdered 13 people and wounded more than 30 others on November 5, 2009, on Fort Hood military base.

Since 2000, there have been countless deadly jihadist attacks in the United States, resulting in thousands of deaths.

These include the 9/11/2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, Lancaster Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon in Washington DC, in which nearly 3,000 people were murdered and 6,000 wounded, not including an estimated 17,000 first responders who later suffered from diseases linked to 9/11.

The Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, the Queens hatchet attack on October 23, 2014; the attack on the Curtis Culwell Center during a ‘Draw Muhammad’ cartoon art exhibit in Garland, Texas; the attack on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee on July 16, 2015, the San Bernardino attack on December 2, 2015 ; the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016: the New York and New Jersey bombings on September 17–19, 2016. On August 12, 2022, British writer Salman Rushdie was savagely stabbed during a public lecture in Chautauqua, New York.

Appendix 2: Europe

Vehicular jihadist attacks:

In France, on July 14, 2016, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a Tunisian citizen, drove a 19-tonne cargo truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice: 86 people were murdered, 434 were wounded.

In Germany, on December 19, 2016, Anis Amri, an asylum seeker from Tunisia, drove a truck he had stolen into the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin: 12 people murdered killed, 56 were wounded.

In Spain, on August 17, 2017, Moroccan Younes Abouyaaqoub, drove a van into pedestrians on La Rambla street in Barcelona, murdering 13 people and wounding 130 others.

In Sweden, on April 7, 2017, Rakhmat Akilov, an Uzbek, hijacked a truck and drove it through a crowd along Drottninggatan in Stockholm, murdering five and wounding 14.

In the UK, on August 14, 2018, Salih Khater, a refugee from Sudan, hit people with his car near the Houses of Parliament: three people were wounded.

In Germany again, on December 20, 2024, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, a German of Saudi origin, drove a rented SUV into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, murdering 6 people and wounding at least 299 others.

Non-vehicular jihadist attacks:

In Spain, on 11 March 2004, six Islamic terrorists planted bombs in Madrid’s Atocha train station and on trains leaving the station: they murdered 200 people and wounded around 2,500.

In the UK, on July 7, 2005, four Islamic terrorists (three British-born sons of Pakistani immigrant, and a convert born in Jamaica) carried out suicide attacks targeting commuters travelling on London’s public transport.

In Belgium, on March 22, 2016, six Islamic terrorists coordinated terrorist attacks in and close to Brussels, murdering 32 and wounding 340.

In the UK, on May 22, 2017, Salman Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan origin, committed a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, murdering 22 and wounding 1,017.

In Germany, on August 23, 2024, an Islamic terrorist stabbed to death three people and wounded eight others in Solingen.

France was particularly affected.

On March 19, 2012, Mohammed Merah, a criminal of Algerian origin murdered a rabbi and three children in the schoolyard of a Jewish school in Toulouse; in the previous days he had murdered two off-duty uniformed French soldiers in Montauban.

On January 7, 2015, two French-born Algerian Muslim brothers, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi attacked the office of the French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, murdering 12 and wounding 11.

Two days later, on January 9, Amedy Coulibaly, attacked a kosher supermarket in Paris, murdering 5 dead and wounding 9.

On June 26, 2015, Yassin Salhi beheaded his employer, Hervé Cornara, in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier.

On November 13, 2015, Islamist terrorists shot people in cafes and at the Bataclan Theater, murdering 130 dead and wounding 416.

On July 26, 2016, a Catholic priest, Jacques Hamel, was murdered in his church in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray by two Islamists.

On April 4, 2017, Sarah Halimi, a retired French Jewish doctor, was tortured and murdered by Kobili Traore, an immigrant from Mali, in her Paris apartment.

On March 23, 2018, Mireille Knoll, an 85-year-old French Jewish woman and Holocaust survivor, was murdered in her apartment by Yacine Mihoub, a French criminal of North African origin.

On October 16, 2020, Samuel Paty, a high school teacher, was beheaded in Éragny by Abdoullakh Abouyezidovich Anzorov, a Chechen asylum-seeker.

On October 13, 2023, Mohammed Mogouchkov, an immigrant of Ingush origin, stabbed to death Dominique Bernard, a high school teacher, in the Gambetta-Carnot secondary school in Arras.