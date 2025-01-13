‘Misconduct’ – UK government warns Chabad over IDF fundraiser

UK Charity Commission accuses Chabad trustees of “misconduct” over campaign that raised funds for IDF soldiers’ protective gear, warm clothing.

By World Israel News Staff

The UK government issued a stern “final warning” to Chabad, chastising the Jewish outreach organization for fundraising to benefit the IDF shortly after the October 7th attacks.

Trustees of Chabad Lubavitch Centers in North East London and Essex received a letter from the UK’s Charity Commission which stated that Chabad had acted “outside the charity’s purposes” and that the organization’s trustees failed to “safeguard its best interests and its reputation.”

The letter also accused Chabad’s trustees of engaging in “misconduct” and “mismanagement” for permitting the campaign.

Some 180 complaints were filed against Chabad for a fundraiser it launched the day after the terror onslaught. The campaign, which lasted until January 2024, raised £2,280 ($2,780.)

The money was raised to help Israeli soldiers stationed on the Lebanese border, who had come under attack by Hezbollah starting on October 8th.

“In the immediate aftermath of 7 October, there was concern, fueled by social media reports, that due to the haste and sheer numbers of reservists being called up, there was not anything like enough winter clothing and protective gear to keep these young people safe from harm. Understandably, our community wanted to help,” the Chabad told the Jewish Chronicle.

“We acknowledge that in facilitating a campaign to provide warm clothing and the like, however briefly and however modest its results, the charity exceeded its purposes and we are grateful for the guidance provided by the Charity Commission to ensure that this won’t happen again.”

According to the JC, Chabad listed its charitable goals in the UK as being “to advance the Orthodox Jewish religion, advance Orthodox Jewish education, and to relieve poverty and sickness.”

Therefore, raising money for the IDF falls outside of those stated purposes.

“It is not lawful, or acceptable, for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military. Our official warning requires the charity to set things right and is a clear message to other charities to stay true to their established purposes,” said Helen Earner, Director for Regulatory Services at the Charity Commission.

Under UK law, charities based in the country are not permitted to fundraise for foreign militaries.