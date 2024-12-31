Netanyahu to continue Gaza war after ceasefire – report

Israeli prime minister quoted as saying that Israel will ‘return to fighting’ immediately after Gaza ceasefire, and is reportedly pushing for public declaration vowing war will not end even if hostage deal reached.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel will not agree to permanently end the current war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip as part of a hostage deal with the terror group, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying recently, insisting that the war will resume after a temporary ceasefire.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, last week, Netanyahu said at a gathering, which included officials involved in Israel’s efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, that Israel will not end its war on the Islamist terror group as part of a deal.

Netanyahu reportedly added that Israel should openly declare that it will resume the war at the conclusion of a possible ceasefire.

“If there is a deal — and I hope there will be,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying, “Israel will return to fighting afterward.”

“There is no point in pretending otherwise because returning to fighting is needed in order to complete the goals of the war. Saying this does not thwart a deal, it encourages a deal.”

A senior Israeli official appeared to confirm the claim Monday, telling Yedioth Aharanoth that Netanyahu said last week that “Even if Israel agrees to a deal, it will resume fighting afterward in order to complete the goals of the war.”

According to the Channel 12 report, Israel’s negotiating team expressed concern over Netanyahu’s call for Israel to go on record pledging to resume the war after any ceasefire, fearing it could hamper efforts to reach an agreement.

Hamas has thus far demanded that a hostage deal include a permanent cessation the war and the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip.