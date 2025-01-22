NGO suspends staff member for unhinged anti-Israel TikTok rant

The video went viral, racking up tens of thousands of views and sparking outrage among the supporters of Save the Children.



By World Israel News Staff

UK charity Save the Children suspended one of its staff members, after she posted a vitriolic rant on TikTok in which she implied that Jews who support Israel are “genocidal maniacs.”

In a video posted on the social media platform, Yasmin Ghaffar told her followers she was in search of good bagel shops in New York City.

But, Ghaffar stressed that she was only open to recommendations for restaurants that don’t support the Jewish State.

v

Yasmin Ghaffar, a senior staffer at Save The Children UK and a former official in the UK Foreign Service has announced on TikTok that she is travelling to NYC and is looking for Bagel recommendations. pic.twitter.com/44PVU9iEEl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 18, 2025

According to a Jewish Chronicle report, Ghaffar is a member of Save the Children’s media affairs team.

“I don’t want to be giving any of my money to genocidal maniacs,” Ghaffar said.

She emphasized that she is seeking bagel sellers that are “actively pro-Palestinian” or “known to not be in support of that hell-hole place [Israel] and Zionism.”

Because many bagel shops are Jewish-owned and the vast majority of American Jews support Israel, Ghaffar would likely struggle to find a business that meets her requirements.

The video went viral, racking up tens of thousands of views and sparking outrage among the supporters of Save the Children.

“The language used in this TikTok is unacceptable and does not in any way reflect the views of Save the Children UK,” a representative from the charity, which is funded in large part by British taxpayers, told the JC.

The representative said that they were “deeply sorry for the offence caused,” and added that Ghaffar had been suspended during an ongoing internal investigation.

“Our social media guidelines prohibit staff from posting offensive content. This post came to the attention of SCUK managers early on Sunday morning. The staff member took down the post as soon as they were asked to do so.”