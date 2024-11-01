Russia-Iran treaty includes military pact, threatens Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (c.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) greet each other on July 19, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Russia is seeking to consolidate its alliances with other anti-Western, authoritarian countries such as Iran and North Korea.

By World Israel News Staff

The “comprehensive treaty” between Iran and Russia will include military cooperation and may pose a threat to Israel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that “The treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran that is being prepared will become a serious factor in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations.”

The agreement, according to Lavrov is expected to be signed “in the near future.”

Russia has said it expects Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Moscow in the coming months.

“It will confirm the parties’ desire for closer cooperation in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global levels,” Lavrov said.

Russia’s rhetoric against Israel has heated up since October 7th, with Lavrov and Russian leader Vladimir Putin accusing the Jewish State of genocide in its war in Gaza.

Lavrov also accused Israel of ignoring “international humanitarian norms” and applying “means of collective punishment” against the Gazans.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting last January, Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan said in part, “As all the council members here know, Russia uses Iranian drones to kill civilians in Ukraine. Iranian terrorism will reach all of you, we all know that, even Russia, which itself cooperates with Iran.”

A Russian government plane landed in Israel two weeks ago without announcements from either Moscow or Jerusalem, triggering questions about Russia’s role in negotiations with the Hamas terror group and Iran.

The plane landed last Thursday at Ben-Gurion Airport, on the last day of the Sukkot holiday, and no official explanation or information were provided regarding the likely visit by a Russian government delegation.

Israeli media officials declined to answer media queries regarding the visit.