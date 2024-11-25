Suspects arrested in connection with UAE rabbi’s murder identified

Three Uzbeki nationals arrested in the United Arab Emirates for the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan: Olimpi Tohirovic, Makhmudjon Abdul Rahim, and Azizi Kamilovic. (United Arab Emirates Interior Ministry)

United Arab Emirates reveals the identities of three men, all Uzbeki nationals, arrested on suspicion of abducting and murdering Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Arab Emirates on Monday identified the three suspects arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi.

On Monday, the UAE’s interior ministry cleared for publication the identities of three men, all Uzbek nationals, who were recently taken into custody on suspicion of killing 28-year-old Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an aide to the chief rabbi of the UAE and proprietor of a kosher grocery store in Abu Dhabi.

The three Uzbek suspects include 28-year-old Olimpi Toirovich, Makhmudjon Abdurakhim, 28, and Azizbek Kamlovich, 33.

Photographs of the three with their faces partially covered were also released.

“The Ministry of Interior announced that the competent security authorities have begun initial investigations with the three suspects arrested for committing the murder of Moldovan resident Zvi Kogan, in preparation for referring them to the Public Prosecution for further investigations,” the UAE interior ministry said.

The statement by the UAE interior ministry did not mention that Rabbi Kogan also held Israeli citizenship and had served in the IDF.

“The ministry emphasized the commitment of the security authorities to swiftly take the necessary measures to uncover the details, circumstances, and motives of the incident. It highlighted the dedication of their human, professional, and technical resources, which led to the swift arrest of the perpetrators.”

“The ministry praised the vigilance and quick action of the security apparatus, ensuring the identification, pursuit, and apprehension of the suspects in a short period. It also commended their efficiency in addressing attempts to undermine the safety and stability of the UAE community.”

UAE officials have not disclosed any details regarding a suspected motive for the killing, nor whether the three suspects have been linked to Iran.

While some have speculated that Iran may have been responsible for the abduction and murder, Tehran denied Sunday any involvement in the plot.