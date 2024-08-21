Trump encouraging Netanyahu to reject ceasefire deal – report

Netanyahu’s office denies report claiming that former President Donald Trump has urged Israel not to agree to deal with Hamas now, over concern it could bolster Vice President Kamala Harris’ election prospects.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A report by PBS alleges that former President Donald Trump is encouraging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to sign onto a ceasefire agreement with the Hamas terror organization, over fears a deal at this juncture could benefit Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

With Harris and Trump neck-and-neck in the national average of polls and in polling in key battleground states, Trump is reportedly fearful that a deal securing the release of Israeli hostages and reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could boost the Harris campaign ahead of the November election, PBS‘s Judy Woodruff claimed Monday night.

“The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because it’s believed that would help the Harris campaign,” said Woodruff.

“So, I don’t know where—who knows whether that will come about or not, but I have to think that the Harris campaign would like for President Biden to do what presidents do, and that’s to work on that one.”

Trump met with Netanyahu last month, during the Israeli premier’s visit to the U.S. for his address to Congress.

In a press conference last week, Trump said that he encouraged Netanyahu to “get this over with,” referring to the ongoing war with Hamas.

“You want to get it over with fast. Have victory, get your victory, and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop.”

According to a report by Axios last week which cited two American sources, Trump spoke with Netanyahu by phone regarding the ceasefire talks – a claim the Prime Minister’s Office and the Trump campaign denied.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office denied the PBS report, telling The Jerusalem Post that the claim is a “complete lie.”