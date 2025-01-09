Trump implies Hezbollah was behind January 6 Capitol riots

President-elect Donald Trump was the target of an assassination plot directed by the Iranian government.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At a Palm Beach press conference, President-elect Donald Trump implied that Hezbollah was behind the January 6 Capitol riots.

When asked if he would pardon defendants accused of crimes committed during the riots, Trump said, “We have to find out about Hezbollah.”

Trump initially answered,”We’re looking at it,” and added that there are “24 to 28 defendant’s that came from the FBI.”

“[They] came out very quietly – nobody reported on it, but they had people in some form related to the FBI,” he said.

“They had five people that were strongly related to the FBI – we have to find out about that – we have to find out about Hezbollah, we have to find out about who exactly was in that whole thing because people who did some bad things were not prosecuted,” Trump continued.

“You know, I see it all the time, and you see it too – people who were doing some bad things were not prosecuted, people that didn’t even walk into the building are in jail right now, so we’ll be looking at the whole thing,” Trump explained.

“But yes, I’ll be making major pardons,” he said, answering the initial question.

On January 6, 2021, a group of rioters descended on the Capitol to protest the certification of the election results.

Some of the rioters became violent and five people were killed including a police officer who was beaten by the mob.

This isn’t the first time Trump has found reason to suspect the involvement of terror organizations in violence on American soil.

Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination plot directed by the Iranian government, a senior Trump 2024 campaign official said.

In a statement to the press, Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said the former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee had been briefed by the Biden administration about what Cheung described as “real and specific threats” by the regime in Tehran to assassinate Trump.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” Cheung said.