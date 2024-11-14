Trump’s top national security picks have expressed strongly pro-Israel, anti-Iran views

Donald Trump speaking at his victory speech after securing the 2024 presidential elections. (YouTube Screenshot)

Among his top national security picks, the president-elect has chosen the US. Rep. Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser and nominated Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

US President-elect Donald Trump’s selections for national security adviser and defense secretary have a history of making statements in support of Israel’s right to defend itself from neighboring threats.

In the week following his resounding victory at the polls, Trump has swiftly moved to fill his incoming cabinet with allies of Israel.

Among his top national security picks, the president-elect has chosen US. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) to serve as his national security adviser and nominated Fox News host and Army National Guard officer Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense.

Waltz, a Green Beret and former Pentagon policy adviser, has developed a hawkish reputation on foreign policy matters.

He supported Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Iran in October, arguing that the Jewish state should target Kharg Island, a major hub of the regime’s oil exports.

The representative also suggested that Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities outside of Tehran.

The lawmaker has openly criticized the Biden administration for allegedly holding Israel back from a full force retaliation against Iran.

Waltz has also argued that the US should attempt to weaken Iran through sanctioning the Chinese buyers of Iranian oil, saying that isolating Iran economically would cripple their ability to finance the operations of terrorist groups such as Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah.

He has also helped spearhead bipartisan efforts to recategorize the Houthis in Yemen as an official international terrorist organization, a move that he argues would isolate the group by making financial transactions with them illegal.

On Tuesday, Trump raised eyebrows by tapping Hegseth to head the Pentagon. Hegseth, a former infantry officer in the Army National Guard deployed to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has repeatedly expressed affinity for Israel.

Hegseth, a devout Christian, argued on television that Jews have a right to live in Israel on Biblical grounds.

In his 2020 book, American Crusade, Our Fight to Stay Free, he stated that Israel is “central to the story of Western civilization” and that the Jewish state is “inextricably linked” to America.

“If you love America, you should love Israel. We share history, we share faith, and we share freedom. We love free people, free expression, and free markets,” he wrote.

“And whereas America is blessed with two big, beautiful oceans to protect it, Israel is surrounded on all sides by countries that either used to seek, or still seek, to wipe the nation off the map.”

During a 2016 trip to Israel, Hegseth said that he was “struck by the pervasive sense of purpose which permeates Israel and its people who understand the special nature of its founding and defense.”

He also said that America can “learn from Israel” and that the Jewish state “is indispensable for the future of the West and human freedom.”

Following the 2020 killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force responsible for overseeing Iran’s proxies and terrorist operations abroad, Hegseth urged then-President Trump to bomb Iran’s nuclear production facilities.

“I happen to believe that we can’t kick the can down the road any longer in trying to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb. They used the killing of Soleimani as an excuse to say ‘we’re scrapping the Iran Deal.’ We all know they were scrapping it anyway,” Hegseth said on Fox News, adding that America should notify Iran of its plans to destroy its “nuclear production facilities,” “key infrastructure,” “missile sites,” and “port capabilities.”

Hegseth also argued that attempts to restrain Israel from direct confrontation with Iran are “ridiculous” and that the Islamic regime represents an “existential threat” to the Jewish state.

“Israel wants to deal with Iran, we should let them … If it was not for Israel, Iran would have had the bomb already,” he said.