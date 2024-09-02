‘UN Secretary-General has American and Israeli blood on his hands,’ says ex-ambassador

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres under fire after he failed to condemn Hamas for murdering six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recently retrieved from Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

The secretary-general of the United Nations is under fire after he failed to condemn the Hamas terror organization for its murder of six Israeli captives whose bodies were recently recovered from the Gaza Strip, even as he lamented their killings.

On Sunday, Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres issued a statement via X/Twitter regarding the “tragic news” of the deaths of five Israeli civilians and one dual American-Israeli citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, after the remains of the six were recovered by IDF forces from a tunnel underneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The six were all killed by gunshot wounds to the head less than 48 hours before their bodies were returned to Israel, forensic examinations revealed.

“I will never forget my meeting last October with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other hostage families,” Guterres wrote. “Today’s tragic news is a devastating reminder of the need for the unconditional release of all hostages and an end to the nightmare of war in Gaza.”

Shortly thereafter, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, and his predecessor, Gilad Erdan, both took aim at Guterres for his handling of the hostage crisis, accusing him of taking no action to help Israeli captives held in Gaza, and slamming his failure to condemn Hamas for the killings.

“The Secretary General not only has Israeli blood on his hands, but he has American blood on his hands too,’ Erdan told Fox News on Sunday.

“He has done zero to help them. He could have demanded visits from the Red Cross, he could have condemned Hamas and held them to account, but instead he spent his time criticizing the law-abiding democracy of Israel instead of the ISIS-like terrorists.”

“This is a new low, even for the Secretary General. Even today, he wouldn’t condemn the evil Hamas terrorists, but of course, you can’t condemn what you support. Hamas terrorists can rely on a morally bankrupt Secretary General for their survival whose only actions are meaningless photo-ops with hostage families, and criticism of Israel, while innocent hostages are being executed in cold blood.”

Also on Sunday, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon penned an identical pair of letters to the UN Security Council, demanding the council convene to formally condemn Hamas, and criticizing the UN for its failure to do so thus far.

“As our nation mourns the loss of these six beautiful lives, I call upon the Security Council to urgently convene a briefing to condemn Hamas in the strongest possible terms and to address the dire situation of the 101 hostages still held in captivity in Gaza. Despite the passage of nearly 11 months since the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis on October 7, the Council has yet to condemn Hamas nor act decisively for the hostages.”