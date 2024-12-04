WATCH: IDF strikes pummel Khan Younis

The IDF announced they recovered the body of Itai Svirsky, 38, a German-Israeli who was visiting his elderly parents at Kibbutz Be’eri for Shabbat and the Simchat Torah holiday on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists launched their massacre.

Kahn Yunis, Gaza is burning. pic.twitter.com/0Ov4ggCeu5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 4, 2024

The moments of the strike in the Mawasi neighborhood in Khan Yunis a short time ago. Gaza is back on the IDF sights pic.twitter.com/AVPH2FhSjK — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 4, 2024