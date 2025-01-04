WATCH: Joe Biden’s senior moments (We told you so edition)

The people (mostly journalists and other Democratic partisans) who kept insisting Biden was fit to serve another four years in the White House were profoundly wrong.

By Thaleigha Rampersad and Andrew Stiles, The Washington Free Beacon







As Joe Biden nears the end of his failed term as president, a handful of mainstream journalists are finally starting to admit what most Americans already knew:

The people (mostly journalists and other Democratic partisans) who kept insisting Biden was fit to serve another four years in the White House were profoundly wrong.

Jan Crawford of CBS News said last week that Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” was the most “underreported” story of the year.

Liberal journalist Matt Yglesias conceded that his prediction that Biden would “prove his doubters wrong” at the now-infamous CNN debate in June 2024 did not pan out.

“In a lot of ways it’s more embarrassing to have been gullible and wrong when so many people with no sources and no inside info could see it clearly, but that’s what happened,” Yglesias wrote, pretentiously.

Well, we tried to warn you. The Washington Free Beacon was neither gullible nor wrong in our assessment of Biden’s health, and we didn’t need “sources” or “inside info” to tell us what we could see very clearly with our own eyes.

We launched a weekly video series documenting Biden’s “senior moments” back in July 2022, nearly two years before he bragged about beating Medicare on the debate stage.

We sounded the alarm in April 2022, when Biden shook hands with a ghost, and again in September 2022, when he tried to converse with a dead congresswoman, and again in October 2023, when he froze at the podium, and on numerous other occasions.

Meanwhile, the supposedly serious and professional journalists, with their inside access and White House sources, accused those of us who noticed Biden’s obvious decline of promoting dangerous misinformation.

They spent plenty of time “reporting” on the right-wing plot to raise questions about Biden’s fitness for office, even though polls showed that more than two-thirds of Democrats thought he was too old to serve another term.

They kept interviewing Democrats who put party over country by lying about Biden’s health. They took their word for it, because they’re far less interested in “speaking truth to power” when a Democrat is in charge.

The American people, who were right all along, deserved better. We take a fair amount of pleasure in saying this: We told you so.