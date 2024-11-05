WATCH: Trump calls antisemitic Chicago shooting ‘horrendous’

An African migrant fired several shots at a Jewish man walking to synagogue on Shabbat, shouting Allah Akbar, and then got into a gunfight with police officers.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Only days ago, an illegal alien from North Africa, whom Kamala allowed into our country with her horrendous open border policy, traveled to a Jewish neighborhood in Chicago and attempted to execute a Jewish man on the street, shooting him in the back as he… pic.twitter.com/cHv2vCy2Ii — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) November 4, 2024