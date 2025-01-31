Search

WATCH: UFC fighter calls Hitler a ‘good guy’ in antisemitic rant

The UFC fighter has also gone on rants targeting Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro, whom he claims steals Christian money to fund bombings of Muslims for the benefit of his Jewish people.

