WATCH: UFC fighter calls Hitler a ‘good guy’ in antisemitic rant January 31, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ufc-fighter-calls-hitler-a-good-guy-in-antisemitic-rant/ Email Print The UFC fighter has also gone on rants targeting Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro, whom he claims steals Christian money to fund bombings of Muslims for the benefit of his Jewish people.WATCHUFC fighter Bryce Mitchell:"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy""He wanted to purify [Germany] by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays … didn't want a bunch of q*eers destroying his nation" pic.twitter.com/Ic2xtoHP8O — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 30, 2025 Adolf HitlerAntisemitismNazisUFC