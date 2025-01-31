WATCH: UFC fighter calls Hitler a ‘good guy’ in antisemitic rant

The UFC fighter has also gone on rants targeting Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro, whom he claims steals Christian money to fund bombings of Muslims for the benefit of his Jewish people.

WATCH UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell: "I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy" "He wanted to purify [Germany] by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays … didn't want a bunch of q*eers destroying his nation" pic.twitter.com/Ic2xtoHP8O — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 30, 2025