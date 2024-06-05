‘Weak, incompetent Biden created disaster in Middle East’ – Trump

Trump promises to restore peace to the region, should he win the November 2024 presidential election.

By World Israel News Staff

Former president Donald Trump launched a blistering attack against President Joe Biden on Tuesday, saying that the current administration is responsible for the ongoing fighting in Israel and the greater Middle East.

“Weak Joe Biden is only now scrambling to fix the DISASTER he created in the Middle East because he’s afraid of losing the Election,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“He is an incompetent person who chose to fund Iranian Terror with our Tax Dollars. We HAD Peace in the Middle East, and we can have it again, but it won’t be with Joe Biden in office,” the former president continued.

“NO NEW WARS WHEN I WAS PRESIDENT – A FIRST IN MODERN HISTORY! NO MORE WARS. NO MORE TERROR. NO MORE CIVILIANS DYING. NONE OF THIS SHOULD EVER HAVE HAPPENED,” he added.

“It’s all because of Weak Biden’s INCOMPETENCE. I will fix his mess, and bring Peace to ALL Parties once again, and we’ll get it done FAST!”

Notably, Trump was sharply critical of Biden after he released billions of frozen Iranian assets in exchange for the return of several Americans unjustly imprisoned in the Islamic Republic. The move preceded the unprecedented October 7th terror onslaught and massacres by just three weeks.

“Once you pay, you always pay, & MANY MORE HOSTAGES WILL BE TAKEN,” wrote on Truth Social in September 2023.

“Our grossly incompetent ‘leader,’ Crooked Joe Biden, gave 6 BILLION DOLLARS for 5 people. Iran gave ZERO for 5. He’s Dumb as a ROCK.”

“So, lets get this straight! We did a hostage TRADE with Iran. We gave them 5 very tough, smart people that they desperately wanted. We likewise got back 5 people BUT, we also gave them 6 BILLION DOLLARS!

“How much of a kickback does Crooked Joe Biden get? Does anyone realize how much money 6 Billion Dollars is?”

In addition to the billions of dollars in unfrozen assets, Biden also freed five Iranian prisoners who were held in U.S. custody. The identities of the prisoners, along with their crimes, were not disclosed to the media.

Biden’s choice to announce the deal on September 11th – the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest Islamic terror attack on U.S. soil – also ruffled feathers among many Republicans.