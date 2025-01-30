Will arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti be freed in hostage deal?

Hamas appears confident that the mass murderer will be freed during the current ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

One of the most high-profile Palestinian terrorists of the First and Second Intifadas is expected to be released from an Israeli prison during the next phase of the hostage deal, Hamas officials say.

Marwan Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences for planning deadly terror attacks that killed dozens of Israelis, is widely considered a folk hero among Palestinians.

A wildly popular figure in both Gaza and Palestinian Authority-controlled enclaves in Judea and Samaria, polls have consistently found that Barghouti is the Palestinians’ top choice for their leader.

While Israel refused to release Barghouti in previous exchanges, including the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal, Hamas appears confident that the mass murderer will be freed during the current ceasefire.

According to Hebrew-language media outlet KAN News, Hamas has told Barghouti’s family to prepare for his release in the near future.

“It’s painful. It’s outrageous. Victims are outraged,” Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of the Shurat HaDin advocacy group for victims of terror, told The Media Line. “How can it be that someone responsible for so many deaths could walk free? This is not just about Barghouti—it’s about justice for all victims.”

Darshan-Leitner noted that “Barghouti is not just any prisoner. His release would send a message that acts of terror can be forgiven, which is a dangerous precedent. The pain of the victims’ families cannot simply be ignored in political negotiations.”

Barghouti’s son, Arab, told The Media Line that he was certain his father would be freed soon.

“We really trust that he will be released at the end of this because he belongs amongst the Palestinian people, and his influence is very positive for the Palestinian unity,” he said.

If Barghouti is freed, he may be deported to Turkey, Qatar, or another state that has hosted exiled Palestinian terrorists.