Abbas’ advisor demands Hamas free all hostages to save Gaza

By Nan Jacques Zilberdik, PWM

Referring to Palestinian casualties in the Gaza war as “a strategic loss to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause,” PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash openly expressed his support for freeing all Israeli hostages “to preserve what remains of the Gaza Strip”:

Posted text:

“Regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, [Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor Mahmoud] Al-Habbash emphasized that if it were up to him, he would return the Israeli captives (i.e., hostages) in order to preserve what remains of the Gaza Strip and defend the Palestinian blood that has been spilled by the occupying authority in the Gaza Strip, which according to him constitutes a strategic loss to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause.”

[PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Facebook page,

Oct. 22, 2024]

Palestinian Media Watch has reported that Al-Habbash has been vocal in the PA’s support for Hamas, repeatedly calling on them to join the PLO.

On the other hand, Al-Habbash has just as many times criticized Hamas for bringing destruction on the Palestinian people in Gaza and for serving Iran’s interests rather than those of their own people:

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud Al-Habbash:

What happened (i.e., Hamas’ massacre and launch of terror war) was supposed to be an incentive and opportunity to rearrange the internal Palestinian cards, and not to use Palestinian blood for interests-”

Al-Hadath TV host: “Why did this not happen?

Mahmoud Al-Habbash: “Regional interests. Regional commitments. Unfortunately, there are those (i.e., Iran) who are attempting to use Palestinian blood for their own benefit and not for the benefit of Palestine… Every state seeks its interests. Every party seeks its interests. Israel is seeking its interests, and Iran is seeking its interests.”

[PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Facebook page, Oct. 8, 2024]

While his recent statement favoring the release of all Israeli hostages is yet another expression of the PA’s disapproval of Hamas’ handling of the war, it must be stressed that Al-Habbash has never criticized Hamas over the Oct. 7 massacre itself, which the PA has packaged as the Palestinian right to “self-defense”.

Al-Habbash and other PA officials only criticize Hamas for the destruction they continue to bring on the Gaza Strip.