Anti-Israel ICC prosecutor investigated for sexual harassment

Whistleblower documents indicate that top ICC prosecutor “sexually touched” a female aide during work trip.

By World Israel News Staff

An International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who requested arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials is facing an external investigation into his ongoing sexual harassment of a female aide.

British attorney and head ICC prosecutor Karim Khan is seeking arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, claiming that there is sufficient evidence to charge them with war crimes.

The ICC has yet to officially rule on whether or not it will fulfill Khan’s request, which also included warrants for now-dead Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.

In April 2024, several weeks before Khan announced he was seeking the warrants, a female aide told coworkers that Khan had repeatedly sexually harassed her.

AP reported that several incidents had occurred while Khan and the woman often traveled internationally together for work.

“During one foreign trip, Khan allegedly asked the woman to rest with him on a hotel bed and then ‘sexually touched her,’ according to whistleblower documents shared with the court’s watchdog” group, AP reported.

“Later, he came to her room at 3 a.m. and knocked on the door for 10 minutes.”

He also placed his hands in the woman’s pocket and repeatedly pestered her to go on vacation with him, she told her colleagues.

The woman declined to file a formal complaint with the ICC’s internal watchdog, citing her fears that the probe by would be biased in Khan’s favor.

Indeed, the ICC’s internal investigation into Khan’s behavior was closed in just five days.

But now, according to AP, the ICC is seeking to have an external law firm or the police investigate the woman’s claims.

Notably, Khan isn’t the first high-profile member of his family to face allegations of sexual misconduct.

Khan’s brother Imran, who once served as an MP for the UK Conservative party, was forced to resign in disgrace after being convicted of groping a teenage boy.