Antisemitism surged 340% worldwide, study finds

A car was vandalized with 'F the Jews' in Australia. (X Screenshot)

Between 2022 and 2024, the number of antisemitic incidents reported worldwide soared by 340%, according to a joint study by the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization.

By World Israel News Staff

There was a 340% increase in the total number of antisemitic incidents reported worldwide in 2024 compared to 2022, and nearly a 100% increase compared to 2023, the World Zionist Organization and The Jewish Agency for Israel revealed in their annual report on the state of global antisemitism presented to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

In advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and following a year marked by extreme antisemitic incidents, the organizations presented the report in a special event held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, and the Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, along with Dr. Raheli Baratz, Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Community Resilience at the World Zionist Organization, and Yigal Palmor, Director of International Relations at The Jewish Agency.

The report highlights the primary trends in global antisemitism and compares the situation between 2022 and 2024.

The choice of 2022 as the methodological reference year was due to its status as a year without exceptional events affecting the level of global antisemitism, unlike 2023, which was significantly impacted by the events of October 7 and their aftermath.

The year 2024 emerged as a peak year for antisemitic incidents in most of the surveyed countries.

Among the key findings of the report were a massive increase in the number of antisemitic incidents across North America between 2022 and 2024, rising by 288% and peaking in April 2024.

The incidents included severe acts of violence, such as the murder of Dr. Ben Harouni in San Jose, California; attacks on synagogues; and violence in educational institutions.

The American political arena was also affected, with attacks on Jewish candidates from both parties and harassment at polling stations. In Canada, the situation is even more severe, with a 562% increase in antisemitic incidents, a quarter of which were violent.

Significant increases in the number of reported antisemitic incidents were also found in Europe, with a 450% increase in Britain and a 350% increase in France.

A comprehensive public opinion survey showed that 64% of French people believe that Jews have reason to fear for their lives in the country.

Other countries in the Anglosphere beyond Britain, the U.S. and Canada also faced dramatic surges in antisemitism, with Australia recording a 387% increase in the number of incidents from 2022 to 2024, while South Africa recorded a a 185% increase, with clear antisemitic expressions accompanied by calls for boycotts of Israel and anti-Israel propaganda.

Sunday’s report noted that there may be underreporting in South Africa due to a lack of registration and reporting of incidents, and the actual number of antisemitic incidents is likely higher.

The former Soviet Union witnessed “a significant escalation in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric,” the report claimed, with a string of violent antisemitic attacks in Dagestan in June 2024.

In Lithuania, an openly antisemitic party won third place in the parliament and even received ministerial portfolios.

Iran continues to spread extreme antisemitic propaganda and deny Israel’s right to exist, while Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates are taking a more pragmatic approach at the government level, “although public opinion does not necessarily align with the moderation displayed by their leaders.”

The study warned of the spread of “new” antisemitism in Asia, with a “tsunami” of antisemitic content, Holocaust denial, and conspiracy theories on Chinese social media, the Israeli embassy in Beijing said.

“The report indicates a serious increase in antisemitism worldwide,” President Isaac Herzog said.

“Social networks have become central platforms for spreading hatred and antisemitism under the guise of freedom of expression. Calls to boycott Israel, especially when combined with ancient and ugly hatred against the Jewish people, are rapidly degenerating into violent outbursts to the point of harming Jewish property, body, and soul.”

“I emphasize again: the hatred of antisemitism never ends with Jews alone and is a threat to democracy and the entire free world. All governments of the world must act together to combat the phenomenon and educate for dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect.”