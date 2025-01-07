Aussie ice hockey federation cancels tournament amid fear of anti-Israel attacks

Internal email noted the recent firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue and frequent anti-Israel protests.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Australia’s Ice Hockey Federation (IHF) has cancelled its leg of an international meet over safety fears due to Israeli participation.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s Division II – Group A World Championship was scheduled to be played in Melbourne in April, but the IHF informed the global group some two weeks ago that a new venue needed to be found.

An internal email that was leaked showed that concerns had been raised a few months ago, as “anti-Israel protests and activities have escalated significantly since we were awarded the championship,” and police said that chances of such an incident occurring during the games were “high.”

The December 6 pre-dawn firebombing of Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue, which will need serious renovations as a result, was also highlighted as a motivator for “a thorough risk assessment.” One person was slightly injured as a result of the arson, which was classified as a terrorist attack.

The IHF defended its decision Tuesday as having been “primarily made to ensure the safety and security of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other participants.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the move “unfortunate” while condemning antisemitism and saying that Australians must “respect people for who they are.”

He also noted that the country is able to host major sporting events, mentioning a recent cricket series and the upcoming Australian Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis matches.

Shadow Home Affairs Minister James Paterson noted the rising tide of Jew hatred in the country under the current government, which has also been condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s an indictment on Victoria and a disaster for Australia’s international reputation that sporting events are apparently being cancelled because antisemitism has been allowed to get completely out of control by state and federal Labor,” Paterson wrote on X.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin told The Australian that it was “a dreadful decision and should be rescinded.”

“It cannot be that violent extremists dictate which visiting sporting teams come to our country and deprive Australians of the joy of watching live international sports,” he added.

New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies head Michele Goldman called the news “concerning.” “It’s very unfortunate that we’ve got to the stage where such a decision has been made, and we’re allowing those who hate … to dictate and disrupt the way we go about our lives,” she said.

Ice hockey is not a major sport in the countries that play in Israel’s group – Australia, Belgium, Serbia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel’s hockey federation runs several small leagues for men, women, youth, and children. Its male Under-20 team won gold in its World Championship tournament last year, earning promotion to Division II.

The Israeli men’s national team is currently ranked 33 in the world, and its women’s team is ranked 44.

Last January, the IIHF temporarily banned the men’s team from competing in a tournament due to alleged safety concerns, but it eversed the decision within a week.