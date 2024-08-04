Biden tells Netanyahu to ‘stop bullsh***ing’ during tense call

Biden also was said to have warned Netanyahu not to “take the president for granted.”

By World Israel News Staff

President U.S. Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “stop bullsh***ing” in an angry outburst during a recent phone call between the two leaders, according to Hebrew-language media.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke on Thursday, as Israel braces for an expected attack by Iran and its proxies in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, along with the slaying of a senior Hezbollah commander.

The call was primarily focused on rounding up an air defense coalition to defend Israel, similar to the one established in April 2024 against an unprecedented drone and ballistic missile barrage launched by Iran.

However, according to a Channel 12 report, Biden reportedly lost his cool after Netanyahu said that Israeli negotiators would soon return to ceasefire and hostage deal talks.

“Stop bullsh***ing me,” Biden reportedly snapped at Netanyahu.

At the end of the phone call, Biden also was said to have warned Netanyahu not to “take the president for granted.”

Notably, Netanyahu’s representatives did not confirm or deny that the exchange had occurred.

In a statement, the prime minister’s office said that Netanyahu will not discuss the content of the call with the media.

The press release added that the premier “does not intervene in American politics and will work with whoever is elected president, and expects the Americans to also not intervene in Israeli politics.”

The American president has repeatedly expressed frustration over what he claims is Netanyahu’s reluctance to accept a ceasefire and hostage agreement due to political considerations.

“There is every reason for people” to believe that Netanyahu is dragging out the war for his own political benefit, Biden claimed in a June interview with Time Magazine.

The New York Times reported that Biden said that the assassinations of the terror leaders was “poorly timed,” as they occurred “right at what the Americans hoped would be” the last steps to hostage releases and a pause in the Gaza fighting.