Bill Maher schools pop singer over anti-Israel rant

Comedian Bill Maher takes aim at Gen Z musical icon Chappell Roan after she accused Democrats of ‘failing’ Palestine with ‘genocidal views.’

By World Israel News Staff

Comedian Bill Maher chided a pop singer Friday over her recent TikTok rant in which she accused the Democratic Party of holding “genocidal” views which have “failed” Palestine.

On September 25th, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – a 26-year-old synth-pop singer better known by her stage name, Chappel Roan – posted a video statement to TikTok, defending her decision not to endorse a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Castigating Donald Trump and pledging to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, Roan nevertheless declined to endorse the Democratic candidate, noting her disappointment with the party and the policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Like, obviously, f*** the policies of the Right, but also, f*** some of the policies on the Left,” said Roan. “That’s why I can’t endorse.”

“There is no way I can stand behind some of the Left completely transphobic and completely genocidal views.”

“F*** Trump for real, but f*** some of the sh** that has gone down in the Democratic Party that has failed people like me and you and more so Palestine and more so every marginalized community in the world.”

On Friday, Maher responded to Roan’s comments, dedicating his “New Rule” segment on his “Real Time With Bill Maher” show to rebutting them.

The 68-year-old liberal comedian and political satirist mocked Roan’s understanding of Middle East politics, saying queer-themed lyrics would not play well in the Gaza Strip.

“New rule to mark the Oct. 7 anniversary: We must launch a campaign to educate young Americans about the Middle East,” Maher said.

“Chappell, if you think it was repressive growing up queer in the Midwest, try the Mideast. You’re a female drag queen and you sing ‘I f***ed you in the bathroom when we went to dinner at your parents.’ That wouldn’t fly in Gaza, although you would, straight off a roof.”

“You’re not wrong that oppression is bad or that Palestinian and many other Muslim populations are oppressed and deserve to be freed,” Maher continued.

“You just have it completely ass-backwards as to who is doing the oppressing. Hamas is a terrorist mafia that took over Gaza… Are you sure this is who you want to throw down with?”

Maher ripped Roan for ignoring the Hamas atrocities against Israelis which sparked the current conflict.

“When we get to Israel — and Chappell, this is where we must put to the test your pledge to use critical thinking and to question whether what you’re reading on social media is true because it isn’t. There’s a whole history of the Middle East that you and your fans weren’t hearing about.”

“I know you’re moved when what you see are the dead Palestinian bodies, but it’s odd that your generation didn’t seem nearly as moved by the Jewish bodies on October 7.”

“You killed at Coachella this year, but when Hamas kills at a music festival it’s a whole other thing. Doesn’t the sight of so many young women raped at a music festival make it a little personal?”

“You’re advocating for a place and a culture you would never want to live under. Gender may not be binary but right and wrong kind of is.”