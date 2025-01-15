Both Biden and Trump take credit for hostage release deal

Among the accomplishments Biden listed was the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, although that was something that would not have happened if Israel had agreed to his earlier ceasefire framework.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are both taking credit for the hostage release and ceasefire deal announced on Wednesday evening.

Biden took credit for the agreement’s framework and said, “The elements of this deal are what I laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council.”

He added, “This was one of the toughest negotiations I’ve ever experienced. We’ve reached this point because of the pressure that Israel put on Hamas, backed by the United States.”

Among the accomplishments Biden listed was that “Hamas’s long-time leader Sinwar was killed.” However, if Biden’s plan had been implemented last spring, the IDF likely would not have had the opportunity to kill Sinwar on October 16th.

Trump, who warned that there would be “hell to pay” if a hostage release deal wasn’t in place by his inauguration on January 20th, also seemed to take a victory lap on the news of an agreement.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on social media. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Trump added that Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, would “continue “to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.”

Witkoff’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considered crucial in encouraging the premier to send a delegation to Qatar for further negotiations.

Two Arab officials told Times of Israel that Witkoff did more to sway Netanyahu in a single meeting than President Biden had done all year.