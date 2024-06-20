Dozens of Florida synagogues face bomb threats

More than 50 synagogues across southern Florida hit by bomb threats, prompting launch of criminal investigation.

By World Israel News Staff

Dozens of synagogues across Florida faced bomb threats Wednesday, according to reports by local media.

The bomb threats were received via email, and targeted more than 50 synagogues across the state, mostly in southern Florida, and in particular in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.

Synagogue officials notified local authorities, with police sending bomb squads to sweep the facilities for explosives.

No threats were found during the examinations.

State and local law enforcement agencies have opened investigations into the threats.

Rabbi Josh Broide, from the Boca Raton Synagogue, told local media outlets Wednesday that the issue should worry Floridians in general, and not only Jews.

“Everyone should care. Unfortunately, the hatred that starts in the Jewish community overflows and it becomes a problem for everyone.”

Rabbi Yisroel Spalter, representing Chabad of Weston, told CBS News: “This is obviously very concerning.”

“The government and the authorities will have to deal with this. As far as the community is concerned, it is never good to panic and we must be vigilant. In the last few months, we have seen an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents and demonstrations and again this is all very concerning.”

The bomb threats come a day after Florida Governor and former 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis touted his administration’s increased funding for security against antisemitism and attacks targeting Jews.

“Florida is prepared. We have put out money where our mouth is and if you are going to try to bring that to our state you are going to end up hitting a brick wall,” DeSantis said. “If people are being targeted because they are Jewish or for any other reason, we are going to hold the offender accountable.”