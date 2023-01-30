Firebomb hurled at New Jersey synagogue

Suspect in New Jersey synagogue firebombing seen in CCTV footage (Bloomfield Police)

Police launch investigation after Molotov Cocktail thrown at Temple Ner Tamid in Essex County, New Jersey.

By World Israel News Staff

An unidentified suspect hurled a firebomb at a synagogue north New Jersey over the weekend, synagogue officials said Sunday.

The attack occurred before dawn Sunday morning in Bloomfield, a community in Essex County in the greater New York metropolitan area.

The suspect lit the firebomb and hurled it at the synagogue’s front door.

No damage was caused, despite the firebomb breaking on impact.

Local police said the attack took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. Sunday and have released still images of the suspect taken from closed circuit television cameras.

After throwing the firebomb, the suspect fled the scene, police said in a press release.

The site targeted in the attack, Temple Ner Tamid, is a combination Reform synagogue and school, spanning preschool through 12th grade.

Bloomfield police have launched a joint investigation into the arson attempt, in conjunction with the county sheriff’s office, state police, federal law enforcement officials, and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office.

“I want to reassure all New Jerseyans – especially our friends and neighbors of the black community and the Jewish faith – that law enforcement continues to take the appropriate steps to increase our presence around sensitive places so that everyone in our state can worship, love, and live without fear of violence or threat,” Platkin said Sunday.

After the attack, Ner Tamid officials said all of the synagogue’s activities were halted, adding that the facility will have “an ongoing, heightened police presence into the week.”

Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey condemned the attack, tweeting that the botched arson attempt is part of a broad increase in antisemitism.

“This incident comes amidst a climate of intimidation and intolerance, and a rising tide of anti-Jewish hate crimes and hate speech against Jews.”

“Our Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ will continue to work with all partners in the community to stand up to hate, build our resilience, and promote safety and security.”