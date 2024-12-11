‘For Palestine’ – Congresswoman’s home targeted by bomb threat

Bomb squad dispatched to Republican lawmaker’s private residence after she received email claiming a pipe bomb had been hidden in her mailbox – on behalf of Palestine.

By World Israel News Staff

A Republican congresswoman received a pro-Palestinian bomb threat this week, which tragically ended in an accident which fatally killed a woman.

On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene received a bomb threat to her private residence in Georgia, via an email which claimed that a pipe bomb had been left in her mailbox.

“The Rome Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police received an email containing a bomb threat directed towards me,” Greene tweeted, including video footage of a bomb squad inspecting the mailbox in question.

Greene wrote that police had traced the source of the threatening email to a Russian internet protocol (IP) address.

“Due to the international nature and severity of this threat, my office is collaborating closely with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

“After receiving this threat, the Rome Police Department quickly dispatched their Bomb Squad to my home to ensure there was no active threat. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Rome Police Department has been dispatched to my home.”

“Since being elected to Congress, I have been swatted at least nine times—deliberate attempts to provoke a deadly police response through false and highly exaggerated threats.”

The email which included the bomb threat was headed “For Palestine,” and included details on the alleged pipe bomb.

“Using a 1×8-inch threated galvanized pipe, end caps, a kitchen timer, some wires, metal clips, and homemade black powder, I’ve constructed a pipe bomb which I recently hid in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox,” the email reads.

“Even if Marjorie does not open the mailbox herself I’m still satisfied with the prospect of some pig cops losing their lives of being injured. VIVA VIVA PALESTINA.”

Greene lamented that during the police investigation into the bomb threat, a woman was killed in a traffic accident involving police responding to the threat.

“I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home.”

One officer was injured in the crash.