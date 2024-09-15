Harris won 1st debate with Trump, says Israeli foreign minister

Israel’s top diplomat makes rare, candid comment on US presidential race, arguing that Vice President Kamala Harris bested Trump, while sharing his thoughts on Trump’s claim that Israel is doomed should Harris win the White House.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris won last week’s presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, Israel’s foreign minister said over the weekend.

Speaking on Saturday to Channel 12, Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) shared his thoughts on last Tuesday’s debate, the second presidential debate of the 2024 general election but the first between Harris and Trump, musing that in his opinion, Harris held her own against the former president.

“Who won it? Kamala Harris,” Katz said.

“I watched the debate,” Katz continued, before downplaying the significance of Harris’ win.

“In the debate,” Katz clarified. “There’s still a long time to go.”

The foreign minister and long-time Netanyahu ally also responded to repeated claims by former President Trump that should Harris win the November election, the State of Israel would cease to exist.

Speaking to a gathering hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition earlier this month, Trump said that if Kamala Harris is elected in November, “You’re not going to have an Israel,” adding “Israel will no longer exist.”

“Terrorist armies will wage an unceasing war to drive Jews out of the Holy Land.”

Days later, the former president reiterated his claims, saying at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin that if he is defeated in this year’s election, Israel will be “doomed.”

“If I don’t win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed. Israel is doomed. That’s a tough statement. Israel will be gone. One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist.”

Katz responded Saturday by emphasizing that Israel “will be and will exist forever.”

The former president, Katz continued, “wanted to show his great commitment to the State of Israel… and that’s how he presented it.”