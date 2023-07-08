‘I told my wife not to leave the house’: Palestinian terror groups threaten man who shot Tel Aviv terrorist

“It’s terrifying, I can’t believe it has escalated to this.”

By World Israel News Staff

Personal details of the man who neutralized the Palestinian terrorist behind the stabbing and vehicular attack in Tel Aviv last week have been making the rounds on Palestinian social media networks, with calls to kill him.

A threatening video disseminated by the “Fauda Palestine Movement” features images of Kobi Yekutiel’s wife and children, along with their address and a caption: “We obtained the information and details about the Zionist terrorist who killed the martyr.”

The video ends with a call to “avenge the blood” of “your brother, the martyr’s murderer.”

A stunned Yekutiel revealed to Channel 12, “It’s terrifying, I can’t believe it has escalated to this.”

“I’m at a loss for words when it comes to my children, but I’ve instructed my wife to stay indoors and remain vigilant. We will see how the police handle this matter.”

Yekutiel, who operates a renovation business, fears his numerous interactions with Arab workers. While he is uncertain if his approach towards them will change, he admitted, “I hire Arab workers who know me and my residence. Despite our cordial relationship, the threat could emerge from anywhere.”

The attack, in which 20-year-old Abdel-Wahab Khalaila rammed his car and then went on a stabbing spree, left nine individuals wounded, among them a pregnant woman who sustained severe injuries and lost her unborn child.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday said Yekutiel’s quick action underscored his stance for broader gun ownership.

Ben-Gvir told Yekutiel: “I wish to commend you; your actions in saving lives mark you as a true hero. It’s crucial to recognize the importance of armed citizens in safeguarding others. I value you, and I appreciate every citizen who steps in to rescue others.”