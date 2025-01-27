Israel: Eight dead in Hamas list of 33 hostages to be freed

Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, January 25, 2025. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

By JNS

Eight of the 33 hostages intended for release during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal are dead, according to a list provided by Hamas.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer confirmed that the terrorist group stated the remaining 25 hostages are alive. The list was delivered to Israel overnight on Sunday.

After repeatedly violating the truce deal with Israel, Hamas is to release three additional captives on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem announced on Sunday night.

The hostages to be released are civilian Arbel Yehud, IDF soldier Agam Berger and an unidentified man. Three more abductees are to be freed on Saturday, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire.

So far, seven hostages have been freed. However, 87 of the 251 individuals taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack remain in Gaza. This includes the remains of at least 34 hostages, confirmed dead by the Israel Defense Forces.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, as well as the body of an IDF soldier killed in 2014. Another soldier’s remains were recovered earlier this month.

Hamas failed to provide the list on Saturday, as required by the terms of the ceasefire, prompting Jerusalem to postpone the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

On Monday, Palestinians began crossing on foot via a coastal road through the Netzarim Corridor south of Gaza City. Vehicle crossings via a parallel highway inland followed, leading to heavy traffic.

While vehicles are subject to inspection under the ceasefire agreement, the details of the inspection process remain unclear.

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to the truce and warned of severe consequences for violations, stating, “We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7, [2023].”

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is to release 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian terrorists, including many convicted of deadly attacks. So far, seven hostages have been released in exchange for more than 300 terrorists.

The next two projected phases present greater challenges. Hamas has stated it will not release the remaining 60 hostages unless Israel ends the war, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains committed to dismantling Hamas and ending its 18-year rule over Gaza.

The future of negotiations remains uncertain as both sides prepare for difficult talks.