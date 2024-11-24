Israel strikes Hezbollah assets at Syria-Lebanon crossing

The Israeli Air Force struck the crossing last month and has conducted several other attacks on the Syrian-Lebanese border in recent months in an attempt to prevent Hezbollah from rearming.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Sunday morning that it had conducted airstrikes in Syria overnight near a border crossing with Lebanon used by the Hezbollah terrorist group to smuggle weapons.

Israeli warplanes attacked terrorist infrastructure adjacent to the Jousieh border crossing in Lebanon’s northern Beqaa area, which is under the control of the Syrian regime and operated by Syrian security forces.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת אגף המודיעין, תקפו אמש, באופן ממוקד, תשתיות צבאיות סמוכות למעבר הגבול ג׳וסיה שבצפון הבקעא. תשתיות אלו משמשות את ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה להעברת אמצעי לחימה מסוריה ללבנון >> pic.twitter.com/xRFm5lskms — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 24, 2024

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported on the strikes on Saturday night.

Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 is responsible for the terrorist group’s weapons smuggling into Lebanon from Iran via Syria, according to the IDF.

The Israeli Air Force struck the crossing last month, and has conducted several other attacks on the Syrian-Lebanese border in recent months in an attempt to prevent Hezbollah from rearming.

“The IDF will continue to operate to thwart Hezbollah’s weapons smuggling operations and urges the Syrian and Lebanese authorities to prevent Hezbollah’s exploitation of civilian border crossings,” the IDF said on Sunday.