Israel threatens to ‘dissolve’ Palestinian Authority over UN resolution ordering ethnic cleansing of Judea & Samaria

Israeli foreign minister says if Palestinian Authority pushes through UN resolution demanding Israel expel half a million Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, Israel will isolate PA completely and force its ‘dissolution.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s foreign minister threatened to “dissolve” the Palestinian Authority, should Ramallah move forward with its plans to pursue a United Nations resolution ordering Israel to ethnically cleanse Judea and Samaria of its Jewish population.

Speaking with The Times of Israel on Monday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) vowed Jerusalem would impose “severe sanctions” on the Palestinian Authority if Ramallah’s resolution is passed by the U.N. General Assembly.

“If the Palestinian Authority acts against Israel in complete contradiction to the commitments it undertook in the interim arrangements that were signed, Israel will act in the same way and stop all cooperation with the PA and bring about its dissolution.”

Late Sunday night, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon tweeted that next week, the General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution proposed by the Palestinian Authority’s mission to the U.N., demanding that Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria – both military and civilian – be withdrawn within six months.

“The Palestinian Mission submitted a draft resolution to be voted on next week at the General Assembly, demanding the implementation of the recent decisions of the International Court of Justice under specific timelines and with the oversight of special monitoring mechanisms established especially for this purpose,” Danon wrote.

“The resolution calls, among other things, for the end of an Israeli presence in ‘the Palestinian territories’ within six months, the IDF’s withdrawal from ‘the territories,’ a halt to ‘settlements,’ and the return of [Palestinians] ‘to their land’.”

In addition, the resolution calls on U.N. member states to impose arms embargos on Israel, and to sanction Israeli leaders.