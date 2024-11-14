Israel to ‘gift’ Trump with Lebanon ceasefire in January – Report

A massive billboard seen in Israel congratulates Donald Trump on winning the US elections. (Twitter Screenshot)

Israeli official claims that Israel will give Trump a major foreign policy win, soon after the president-elect takes office.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told president-elect Donald Trump that Israel is gearing up for a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, in order to “gift” the leader a major foreign-policy win once he takes office in January 2025.

According to a Washington Post report, Ron Dermer – Netanyahu’s minister of strategic affairs – visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to update Trump and his team about the status of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Dermer confirmed to the Post that he had met with Trump and his associates, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, but declined to give specifics about the content of the discussions.

“There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump … that in January there will be an understanding about Lebanon,” an anonymous Israeli official told the Post.

Frank Lowenstein, a former special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under President Barack Obama, speculated that Israel may already have a blueprint in place for a temporary agreement.

Once Trump assumes office, Lowenstein said, a permanent ceasefire may be signed. But, the strategist said that Netanyahu would prioritize his constituents over a potential gesture to the U.S. president.

“The one thing Netanyahu cares more about than Trump is his own domestic politics, and getting Israeli civilians back to the north is a major objective that he may not want to wait on,” he told the Post.

Lebanese politicians have signaled that some Israeli conditions for the ceasefire – such as the ability of Israel to continue acting against Hezbollah in Lebanese territory, should the terror group violate the agreement – are unacceptable to Lebanon.

“Is there any sane person who believes that we will agree to a settlement or a solution that serves Israel’s interests at the expense of Lebanon’s interests and sovereignty?” Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday.