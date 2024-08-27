Israeli hostage rescued alive from Rafah tunnel

52-year-old Israeli Bedouin hostage Farhan Al Qadi, who was rescued from Gaza by Israeli forces on Aug. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Hostages Families Forum Headquarters)

52-year-old Israeli Bedouin man rescued in IDF operation in southern Gaza.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

An Israeli hostage was rescued by Israeli forces from Rafah in southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday.

The hostage was identified as 52-year-old Farhan Al Qadi, a resident of the Bedouin Negev town of Rahat.

Hamas abducted Al Qadi on October 7 from Kibbutz Magen where he was working as a guard in a packing house.

The military said it expanded its operations in Rafah after receiving intelligence about the presence of living hostages in the area. Soldiers received what the army called a “golden tip” from Gaza residents about a tunnel shaft where Al Qadi was being held.

Eight terrorists in the tunnel were killed during the rescue operation.

The army said Al Qadi is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital and the family has been notified.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 104 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.